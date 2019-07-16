Dredger runs aground near Rameswaram's iconic Pamban Railway Bridge, 12 rescued

Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
A dredger ran aground near the Pamban Railway Bridge as it got swept away from deep waters to shallow waters due to heavy wind. According to a port officer Kamala Kannan, the dredger had been dragged back to deep waters with the help of fishermen and is now anchored in the deep waters.

PTI PTI
Rameswaram Published on: July 16, 2019 18:07 IST
Twelve people in the dredger had been rescued. The dredger would pass through the Pamban cantilever bridge after
water-level returns to normalcy, he said.

