Image Source : TWITTER Dredger runs aground near Rameswaram's iconic Pamban Railway Bridge, 12 rescued

A dredger bound for Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh from Vizhinjam in Kerala ran aground near the Pamban Railway Bridge as it got swept away

from deep waters to shallow waters due to heavy wind.

According to a port officer Kamala Kannan, the dredger had been dragged back to deep waters with the help of

fishermen, and is now anchored in the deep waters.

Twelve people in the dredger had been rescued. The dredger would pass through the Pamban cantilever bridge after

water-level returns to normalcy, he said.

