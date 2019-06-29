'Aap ne doggie ko kaata hai?' woman says doctor advised her to bite dog after it bit her

Image for representation

There is an old saying in journalism that if a dog bites a man, it will not be a piece of news. But it certainly will be news if a man bites a dog.

The bizarre scenario may have been a remote possibility had a woman followed the alleged advice of her doctor.

A video has surfaced online which shows a woman fighting incredulously with a doctor inside what appears to be a hospital.

"Aap ne kabhi doggie ko kaata hai kya?" the woman can be heard shouting. Going by what she says in the video, the doctor appears to have advised the woman to bite the dog back in case she was bitten by it.

The doctor can be heard making allegations that the woman passed ​casteist comments against him following which the woman says that she

did not even know his caste and had come to that hospital for the first time. The video does not show the doctor telling the woman to bite the dog, nor can the woman be seen hurling casteist abuses at the doctor.

According to a report in Times of India, chief medical health officer has constituted a four-member committee to look into the allegations.

“We have seen the video and ordered an inquiry. The statement of the accused doctor and others will be recorded to verify the accusations,” said Dr Sampat Singh Jodha, additional chief medical officer (Ajmer) has been quoted as saying by the Times of India.