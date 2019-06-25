Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
Pradipta Naik appointed Odisha's Leader of Opposition

The saffron party has emerged as the second-largest party in the 145-member assembly by securing 23 seats.  

Bhubaneswar Published on: June 25, 2019 8:53 IST
Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @PRADIPTA NAIK

Pradipta Kumar Naik; legislature party leader in the Odisha assembly.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday appointed former minister Pradipta Kumar Naik as the legislature party leader in the Odisha assembly.

Naik, a four-time MLA from Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, will also be the Leader of Opposition.

The saffron party has emerged as the second-largest party in the 145-member assembly by securing 23 seats.

The BJP lawmakers, who had met on Sunday to decide their party leader, had authorised the BJP President to select the legislature party leader.

