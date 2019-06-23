Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. JSPL donates Rs 3 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

JSPL donates Rs 3 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

The cheque was handed over by JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 22, the company said in a statement.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2019 20:46 IST
Naveen Jindal
Image Source : PTI

Naveen Jindal

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Sunday said it has donated Rs 3 crore towards relief and rehabilitation works for the people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha. 

The cheque was handed over by JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 22, the company said in a statement.

Related Stories

The fund was donated in support of relief efforts following the devastating cyclone Fani that had affected the state earlier this year, it said. 

"JSPL reiterates its commitment to partner with the Government of Odisha to extend all support for relief and restoration works in the state. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Odisha for the rebuilding the cyclone affected areas," it said.

Part of the USD 18-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Also Read: Man arrested for killing couple in Delhi's Dwarka

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryElderly man held for "molesting" girl in Hyderabad Next StoryAmit Shah to declare name of Leader of Opposition in Odisha  