PM Narendra Modi meets BJP's women MPs over breakfast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met women MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party over breakfast at his residence. This was the fifth in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians from the party.

According to the sources, the MPs of the party have been divided into 7 groups and the prime minister has already held meetings with party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, along with those who were ministers once.

The meetings were aimed to provide the BJP MPs from both the houses, an opportunity to have direct interaction with the prime minister, a BJP leader said, adding PM Narendra Modi can guide them and discuss various issues.

An MP who attended one of these meetings said it was in the nature of informal interaction with Modi directly talking to them.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the only Union ministers who are part of these meetings.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, the prime minister met MPs from various states in every session of Parliament, where he spoke to them about the government's agenda.

The newly elected 17th Lok Sabha has 78 women MPs, the highest since independence. Of these, 41 of them are from the BJP.

