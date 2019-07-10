'We are proud of you': PM Modi, Gambhir react to India's heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Despite the heroics from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, India fell marginally short of a place in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

India failed to clear the semifinal hurdle for the second consecutive time in the World Cups, as New Zealand held their nerves to edge-past the Men in Blue with an 18-run win.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 77, and forget a brilliant partnership with MS Dhoni (50), but his dismissal, followed by MS Dhoni's run-out an over later, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India's hopes.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 239 in 50 overs in the game which stretched to over two days, thanks to the rain delay. Ross Taylor shined with the bat for the side, scoring 74. Kane Williamson also played a gritty knock of 67.

With the ball, Matt Henry was the standout performer for the Kiwis, taking 3 wickets.

Cricketers, celebrities and politicians alike, including PM Narendra Modi, reacted to the defeat.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

I'm proud of the way @BCCI played at the @cricketworldcup . It's disappointing but that's the nature of the game. Well played @BLACKCAPS on a fantastic game and all the best for the final. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2019

Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. 🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ArwdoroPmF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019