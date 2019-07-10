'We are proud of you': PM Modi, Gambhir react to India's heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand

India failed to clear the semifinal hurdle for the second consecutive time in the World Cups, as New Zealand held their nerves to edge-past the Men in Blue with an 18-run win.
Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 77, and forget a brilliant partnership with MS Dhoni (50), but his dismissal, followed by MS Dhoni's run-out an over later, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India's hopes.
Earlier, New Zealand scored 239 in 50 overs in the game which stretched to over two days, thanks to the rain delay. Ross Taylor shined with the bat for the side, scoring 74. Kane Williamson also played a gritty knock of 67.
With the ball, Matt Henry was the standout performer for the Kiwis, taking 3 wickets.
Cricketers, celebrities and politicians alike, including PM Narendra Modi, reacted to the defeat.
A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019
India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.
Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ
I'm proud of the way @BCCI played at the @cricketworldcup . It's disappointing but that's the nature of the game. Well played @BLACKCAPS on a fantastic game and all the best for the final.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2019
Well played boys!!! One bad day, you were brilliant the entire tournament. So heads up and let's move forward!! 🙏 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳😁 #TeamIndia #ICCWorldCup2019 #indiavsNewzealand #SemiFinal— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 10, 2019
Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. 🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ArwdoroPmF— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019
I’m not just a fan of winning team India I’m a fan of team India... #tomorrow #worldcup— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 10, 2019
We were *this* close to finals 😭 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7TWNses634— inayat. (@meeniman) July 10, 2019
648 runs, 5 centuries. This man gave his best to take India to the semis making them the Table Toppers. Don't be sad Rohit Sharma. You're a champion 👏👍🙏 #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #CWC19 #HITMAN pic.twitter.com/zO0iH9z6IA— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 10, 2019