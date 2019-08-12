Image Source : PTI PM Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to greet people on the festival of Eid al-Adha. PM Modi hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in society. Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Azha is also called the festival of sacrifice. Eid-al-Adha is coincided with the completion of the annual holy pilgrimage, Haj.

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated with traditional fervour across India and the world, with Jammu and Kashmir observing the festival with equal gusto as restrictions have eased.

The restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of special status given to state under Article 370 and creation of two new UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.

People in the Kashmir Valley are allowed to offer prayers in mosques during Eid-al-Adha. Restrictions on mobile and landline phones will be lifted too.

