Kulbhushan Jadhav granted consular access: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav at ICJ and said that truth and justice have prevailed.

In a tweet, he said, "We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian."

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also welcomed the International Court of Justice’s verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav that went in Delhi’s favour. Swaraj described the verdict as a "great victory for India”.

She also thanked Harish Salve, the prosecutor for presenting India's case before ICJ very effectively and successfully.

The Prime Minister's remarks came soon after the ICJ put on hold the death sentence of Jadhav. The world court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, while holding that it had "breached" the Vienna Convention in this regard by denying him this right.

Jadhav, an Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ to stay the execution.

Top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf read out the verdict in a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

