After PM Modi's visit, Russia to deliver S-400 missile systems to India within 18-19 months

Russia to deliver S-400 missile systems to India within 18-19 months

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the Russia, S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Sunday.

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.

It is to be noted that last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India had signed a 5.43-billion US dollar deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Ukraine, Russia trade 35 prisoners in move to improve ties

ALSO READ | PM Modi refuses sofa during photo session in Russia, asks for simple chair

ALSO READ | India aims to build $5 tn economy by 2024: Narendra Modi

WATCH |