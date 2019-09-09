PM Modi speech at 14th COP to UNCCD in Greater Noida | Highlights

Image Source : ANI PM Modi addressed 14th COP to UNCCD in Greater Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The aim of the conference was to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech at India Expo Mart Limited.

"Climate and environment impact both biodiversity and land. It's widely accepted that the world is facing the negative impact of climate change. It is also leading to land degradation be it due to the rise in sea levels and wave action, erratic rainfall and storms, sand storms caused by hot temperatures."

"When we address degraded lands, we also address water scarcity. Augmenting water supply, enhancing water recharge, slowing down water run-off and retaining moisture in the soil are all parts of holistic land and water strategy."

"India looks forward to making an effective contribution as we take over the COP Presidency for a two-year term."

"My government has announced that India will put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic."

"I would like to announce that India would raise its ambition of the total area that would be restored from its land degradation status, from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares between now and 2030."

"It would make you happy that India has been able to increase its tree cover. Between 2015 to 2017, India’s tree and forest cover have increased by 0.8 million hectares."

"I wish you well as you deliberate further towards proposing a global strategy for Land Degradation Neutrality."

"Water management is another important issue to address LDN. We have created “Jal Shakti Ministry” to address all water-related important issues in totality."

"I understand that an ambitious New Delhi Declaration is being considered. We are all aware that the Sustainable Development Goals have to be achieved by 2030 of which attainment of LDN is also a part."

"UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996."

"The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

ALSO READ | PM Modi addresses 14th COP to UNCCD in Greater Noida

ALSO READ | Modi government committed to empowering women, securing future of children: Smriti Irani

ALSO READ | 100 days of Modi2.0 were full of crucial decisions: Prakash Javdekar