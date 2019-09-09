Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi to address 14th COP to UNCCD in Greater Noida today; good announcement expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh today. The Prime Minister will address the high-level of the UN conference to lay out plans to combat the phenomenon that is a threat to the climate.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office had tweeted on Sunday, "At 11:15 AM tomorrow morning, PM @narendramodi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to UNCCD being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management".

In another tweet, the PMO said, "This Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency for two years. India has had the honour to host the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and land."

Speaking ahead of the key convention, the Executive Secretary of UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, told reporters "good announcement" is expected from PM Narendra Modi on what India wants to do to fight desertification at the meeting.

"The Prime Minister is expected to make his statement on Monday. I cannot tell you more. Please stay tuned. The Prime Minister will make his announcement. We are expecting a good announcement there," Thiaw was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

India is hosting the 14th Conference of Parties (COP) at India Expo Mart Limited in Greater Noida. Around 197 countries are expected to participate in the conference.

UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996.

The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).



