Congratulations to Modi government on 100 days of 'no development': Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development".He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".

New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2019 21:49 IST
Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development".

He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 100 days after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate.

"Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Gandhi said in a tweet.

