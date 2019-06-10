PM Modi is our Supreme Court: Shiv Sena leader on Ram temple issue

Image Source : FILE/PTI "We will listen to Modiji because the country has elected him. He is our Supreme Court," IANS quoted Sanjay Raut as saying, on Monday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Supreme Court. He said the entire country should listen to him as far as the Ram temple issue was concerned, because he was supreme.

"The auspicious time has arrived. Soon the construction of the Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is not a fight for taking credit. We will listen to Modiji because the country has elected him. He is our Supreme Court," IANS quoted Sanjay Raut as saying, on Monday.

He added, "The BJP cannot keep asking people for votes in the name of the Ram temple year after year. It is Ram Lalla's blessings that resulted in the overwhelming mandate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections."

The Shiv Sena leader's comments came ahead of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. Thackeray and his party's newly elected MPs are scheduled to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 16.

"They will thank Ram Lalla for making Shiv Sena the largest party in the NDA after the BJP," he said.