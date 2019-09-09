Fake News ALERT: Photo of Vikram lander being circulated on Internet is of Apollo 16 

Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Ever since ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander on Friday night emotions have been overpowering facts. In one such instance, India TV found that a picture of an object looking like a lander on the moon being circulated on the Internet. In our investigation, we found that the object is a lander indeed. However, it is not the Vikram lander that was loaded inside the Chandrayaan-2. 

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 13:23 IST
Ever since ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander on Friday night emotions have been overpowering facts. In one such instance, India TV found that a picture of an object looking like a lander on the moon being circulated on the Internet. 

In our investigation, we found that the object is a lander indeed. However, it is not the Vikram lander that was loaded inside the Chandrayaan-2. 

The lander you see on the picture is from the Apollo 16 mission. 

Apollo 16 which was launched in 1972 was the second of the Apollo type J missions, featuring the use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.

This image was first posted by NASA. 

Vikram lander's position has been spotted by ISRO scientists but they are yet to establish contact with the lander or to share any pictures with the public. 

