Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Over 100 Border Security Force personnel donated blood in a series of special programmes to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: July 23, 2019 20:36 IST
Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Over 100 Border Security Force personnel donated blood in a series of special programmes to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A blood donation camp was organised at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters here on Tuesday. A similar camp and several other functions were held in the sector headquarters in Rajouri on Monday, a spokesperson said.

The camp was organised by the 59th battalion in collaboration with the Government Medical College, Rajouri.

A music competition was also organised by the 126 battalions in Sundarbans, in which as many as 80 school children participated, the spokesperson said.

He said an exhibition of weapons and a documentary on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also shown to 35 school children, teachers and civilians of Nai Basti, Jamunabela and Pragwal villages in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Also Read: Game of Karma: HD Kumaraswamy govt in Karnataka loses trust vote

Also Read: ITR Filing 2019: Govt extends Income tax return filing deadline till August 31

Also Read: Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019, penalty for traffic violations increased

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolice arrests man for killing his father Next StorySonbhadra Killing: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to provide free legal aid to families of victims  