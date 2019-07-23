Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Over 100 Border Security Force personnel donated blood in a series of special programmes to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A blood donation camp was organised at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters here on Tuesday. A similar camp and several other functions were held in the sector headquarters in Rajouri on Monday, a spokesperson said.

The camp was organised by the 59th battalion in collaboration with the Government Medical College, Rajouri.

A music competition was also organised by the 126 battalions in Sundarbans, in which as many as 80 school children participated, the spokesperson said.

He said an exhibition of weapons and a documentary on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also shown to 35 school children, teachers and civilians of Nai Basti, Jamunabela and Pragwal villages in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

