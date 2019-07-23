Game of Karma: HD Kumaraswamy govt in Karnataka loses trust vote

Image Source : HD Kumaraswamy govt in Karnataka loses trust vote

HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government in Karnataka has lost the trust vote in Karnataka's Vidhan Soudha today. Congress-JDS could muster just 99 votes in their favour while 105 MLAs voted against the trust vote.

Moments after Kumaraswamy govt lost trust vote, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa said, "It is a victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now."

"We assure the farmers that we will give more importance to them in the coming days. We will take an appropriate decision at the soonest", Yeddyurappa added.

This brings to an end weeks of political drama that unfolded in Bengaluru after 15 rebel JDS MLAs tendered their resignation. The matter also reached the Supreme Court but the top court left the decision with the Speaker.

However, suspense looms over 15 rebel JDS MLAs joining BJP.

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said that rebel MLAs resignation was pending with the Speaker and whether they will join the party or not will be decided later.

"Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker, after acceptance of resignations they have to decide whether to join BJP or not. In the present scenario we have 105 MLAs, it is a majority for BJP, we will form a stable government" news agency ANI quoted Jagadish Shettar.

