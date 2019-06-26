Obscene dance marks Trinamool celebration, 3 arrested

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
IANS IANS
Kolkata Published on: June 26, 2019 19:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

Three Trinamool Congress supporters have been arrested after a video of obscene dance and display of vulgarity in public surfaced during a celebration in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the police said on Wednesday.

The video showing a skimpily dressed female dancer performing on stage and a man accompanying her making objectionable moves has embarrassed the state's ruling party. The video was recorded and circulated by some locals.

"Three individuals -- Shyamal Ghosh, Bapi Sheikh and Chhakbat Mollah -- have been arrested, while Ansar Mollah, the organiser of the event, is still absconding," an officer at Kashipur police station said.

The officer said Ansar Mollah is a leader of the Shanpukur gram panchayat, while the three arrested individuals are Trinamool supporters. The event was a victory celebration of the Trinamool Congress organised on Monday in Bhangar, which comes under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamool Congress' Mimi Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat by a huge margin of 2,95,239 votes in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. 

