No cell phone use for policemen on crucial duties in Rajasthan

In the latest order issued by the Rajasthan police on Wednesday, policemen deputed on VIP duties will have to put their mobile phones in silence mode and deposit them with the police officer in-charge.

The order, issued by DG (Law and Order) M. L. Lathar said that it has come to notice that police personnel deputed at VIP, VVIP programmes, fairs and festivals, dharnas, demonstrations, traffic jams, or on duty at other events are busy chatting on the phone which diverts their attention, affecting their work adversely.

Lathar, in his order, has directed all police officers to ensure that no personnel is found using mobile phones while on duty. If found doing so, it should be immediately brought to the notice of higher officials.

Besides, those deputed for law and order control at any protest, demonstration or fair shall not be allowed to use their phones unnecessarily, the order said.

Even the officials deputed to control traffic shall have to submit their phones to their in-charges.

The order, issued by Lathar, has been sent to all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Range Inspector Generals (IGs), police commissioners and other in-charges.

