Mumbai: Congress' Nitesh Rane leads attack on engineer with mud and slime | Video

Image Source : TWITTER Nitesh Rane

A video has emerged that shows Congress legislator Nitesh Rane and his supporters venting out their anger on a sub-engineer over the low quality of the Mumbai-Goa highway by attacking him with mud and slime. They also made an attempt to tie him to a bridge.

The video of the incident went viral on Thursday.

This happens to be the second video that has gone viral within a couple of days.

BJP's 'bat' man MLA Akash Vijayvargiya recently assaulted a municipal officer -- inviting the wrath of even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the current case, Rane had gone to inspect the repair work being carried out on a stretch of the bridge on the Gad River near Kankavli. He was accompanied by Kankavli Municipal Council president and activists of the NDA-affiliated Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP).

Rane got agitated over the poor condition of the roads and targetted sub-engineer Prakash Shedekar, who was made to bathe in buckets full of slime and was also pushed by the supporters.

"People are bearing it daily... Now, you also experience it..." -- they said and threw a couple of buckets full of slime on Shedekar, roughed him up and pushed him around.



They wanted to know who gave him the right to sink Kankavli under slime.

At one point, Rane and other activists were seen attempting to tie Shedekar to the under-construction bridge, ostensibly to teach him a lesson.

Videos of the incident evoked mixed reactions on the social media, with many condemning the incident.

Rane is the son of MSP president and former chief minister Narayan Rane.

Also Read: VIDEO: BJP Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Indore civic body officer

Watch | Congress leader Nitesh Rane throws mud on a highway engineer