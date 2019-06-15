In Naxal-hit Bastar district, tricolour flies high in new CRPF complex

Tricolour flies high in new CRPF complex

In Naxal-hit areas, simply wearing a CRPF uniform can get you in trouble as you may become a target of a Naxal attack. In such conditions, even unfurling the national flag can become an act of valour.

Exactly this, has been done in Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Sukma falls in Bastar District which is considered a core area of Naxal activity. The tricolour flies proud on a flag mast that is 100 feet high.

The flag was unfurled at a new CRPF complex in Konta in Sukma on June 13. The complex was inaugurated on this day by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Director General of CRPF.

CRPF Konta range is headed by Shudanshu Kumar for past two years. The flagpole is the highest in the entire Bastar Division.

Bastar has been a hotbed of violent Naxal activities. Just before recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019, when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used by the Naxals to attack a convoy.

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites.

The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from the Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur.

The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants, killing the MLA and four security personnel.