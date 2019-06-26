Nephew of slain gangster tries to rob petrol pump, arrested

Image Source : PTI Representational image

An 18-year-old nephew of slain gangster Praveen Gahlot and one of his associate were arrested by Delhi police on Tuesday after they allegedly pointed a gun at a petrol station employee and attempted to loot the fuel station. The incident was reported on Monday in Sector-4 of Dwarka.

Praveen Gahlot was recently shot dead by a rival gang near Dwarka Mor Metro station. On Monday, his nephew who, according to the police, wanted to fill the gap created by the death of his uncle in May this year, pointed a gun at a petrol pump employee in a bid to loot the station.

Identified as Kamal Gahlot, the 18-year-old, is the son of Pawan Gahlot who is the brother of Praveen Gahlot, the boy was arrested with his associate identified as Sahil Tomar (20).

According to Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, on Monday, Gahlot and Tomar entered the office of a petrol station and attempted to loot the cash.

"One of them brandished his pistol and fired two rounds to scare the manager and owner of the petrol station, but as there was no cash available, the two fled towards Matiala on their vehicle," said the DCP, adding a case of attempt to robbery and Arms Act was registered at Dwarka North police station and investigation was taken up.

"On June 25, after receiving specific inputs and watching CCTV footages of the crime scene and the route taken by the criminals, the two were identified and apprehended. The scooty used in the crime was also recovered and was found stolen from Bindapur area," said the DCP.

"The police have also recovered a countrymade pistol with two live rounds and one magazine with four cartridges from the accused," said the DCP, adding further investigation was on.

