Neelum Sharma, veteran DD News anchor, passes away

DD News Anchor Neelum Sharma passes away

Veteran DD News Anchor Neelum Sharma passed away on Saturday ending an era of broadcast news on television. DD News paid tribute to the veteran journalist calling her a 'founder anchor'.

"DD News mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path-breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award," said the network in its tweet.

It is being reported that Neelum Sharma was suffering from Cancer.

A prolific anchor who started her career with Doordarshan in 1995, Neelum Sharma conducted noted programs like 'Tejasvini' and 'Badi Charcha'.

She had received 'Nari Shakti' award in March this year.

