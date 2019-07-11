NCTE received 143 corruption-related complaints in last 3 years: HRD Ministry

Image Source : PTI Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) received 143 complaints related to corruption during the last three years and charge sheets were issued to five officers during the period, the HRD Ministry said on Thursday.

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha about corruption complaints in the NCTE.

"The NCTE received 143 complaints during the last three years. Complaints are dealt with as per instructions of the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)," he said.

"During the period, action has been taken on the complaints received against the officials of the NCTE and charge sheets have been issued to five officials and penalties have been imposed on four officials, including three major and one minor penalties," the minister added.

The NCTE is a statutory body under the HRD Ministry which formally oversees standards, procedures and processes in the Indian education system.

