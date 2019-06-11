Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Muzaffarnagar: 8 injured in clash over land dispute

The incident happened at Khudda village on Monday and over 20 people have been taken into custody to control the situation, Chapar Police Station incharge HN Singh said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: June 11, 2019 9:52 IST
 8 injured in clash over land dispute / Representational
Image Source : PTI

 8 injured in clash over land dispute / Representational image

Eight people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened at Khudda village on Monday and over 20 people have been taken into custody to control the situation, Chapar Police Station incharge HN Singh said.

The trouble started when Mursalin Qureshi and Khalil Qureshi entered into an argument over the land disputed, he said, adding the verbal exchanges escalated to a violent clash during which the two groups used sharp weapon and lathis.

He said the police arrived at the spot upon being informed about the clash.

The eight injured people -- Mursalin, Munna, Bala, Iftakhar, Khalil, Sovan, Shakib and Farman -- were taken to a hospital, he said. 

ALSO READ: Ayodhya land dispute explained. All you need to know about Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case; timeline of events

