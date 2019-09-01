Party in the jail: Murder convict celebrates birthday with cake, mutton in Bihar prison

Image Source : ANI Party in the Jail: Murder convict served birthday with cake, mutton in Bihar prison

A murder convict has cut a cake and served mutton curry to other inmates inside a jail here to celebrate his birthday, and the 'invitees' video

recorded the programme on mobile phones, a jail official said on Sunday.

Seven prison officials were suspended in connection with the hosting of the party by Pintu Tiwari who is serving life sentence for murdering two engineers in Darbhanga.

Bihar: In a video birthday of a criminal, Pintu Tiwari (in black t-shirt), was seen being celebrated inside the premises of Sitamarhi jail. In the video, he can be seen cutting a cake, receiving presents from other inmates and having food with them. pic.twitter.com/8UWzTwBZLH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

A video of the party, which has gone viral on Saturday night, shows that Tiwari is cutting a cake and sharing sweets with other inmates who presented him with gift-wrapped packets, Sitamarhi Jail Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Rai said.

A platter of rice and mutton curry was also served at the gathering while some of the inmates whipped mobile phones out of their pockets and clicked selfies with Tiwary, he said.

Tiwary, a sharp-shooter of the Mukesh Pathak gang, had carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was arrested from Patna three years ago.

It was not clear when the birthday party was held.

Rai said the revelry took place in violation of the jail manual and the entire episode was captured on mobile phones, the entry of which is banned inside the prison.

He said Inspector General of Police (Jail) Mithilesh Mishra on Sunday ordered the suspension of seven prison officials.

