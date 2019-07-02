Image Source : PTI Mumbai Rains: IndiGo offers free ticket cancellation to and from Mumbai

As heavy rain lashes Mumbai since Sunday, several flights to and from Mumbai have been delayed or cancelled on Tuesday. Passengers have been suffering due to the delay and sudden cancellation of the flights.

On Tuesday 52 flights were cancelled while 54 were diverted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, following which passengers have been stranded. Due to this private carrier, IndiGo is offering a change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to and from Mumbai. This is offer is for passengers who are travelling until July 3, 2019.

The IndiGo passengers now can change the time and date of their flight at no additional cost, reported Indian Express. This is applicable under the following conditions.

-If the flight has been cancelled.

-If flight timing has been brought forward by 60 minutes or more from the scheduled time of departure.-Postponed by two hours or more, for travel beyond 48 hours.

To check status of more flights, visit www.csia.in/flightinformation/passenger-flight.aspx

Rainfall has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected. On Monday, 500 flights were delayed while three were cancelled.

As per reports, many suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled or are running late after railway tracks were flooded. Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours, the highest rainfall in a decade in the city.

