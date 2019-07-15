Mumbai: 3 resident doctors at Nair hospital attacked by relatives of deceased patient

Image Source : PTI Mumbai doctors attacked by relatives of patient

The relatives of a patient attacked three resident doctors at the civic-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai. According to the police, the incident took place after the patient, Rajkishore Dixit (50), who was critically ill, died during treatment at the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, the police said, "As the resident doctors declared the patient dead, 13 to 15 of his relatives stormed into the ward number 23 where he was admitted, and started abusing the doctors. They attacked the doctors and the security guard as well."

The relatives of the patient also damaged the hospital property.

The injured doctors and the staff then alerted their seniors about the incident, following which they approached Agripada police station.

Based on their complaint, an offence under section 353, 332, 504, 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners' Act was registered against the attackers, he said adding probe is underway.

Meanwhile, the attack was condemned by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

In a statement, the MARD said, "We, the medical fraternity, are under tremendous mental stress due to the increasing assault and violence against us."

"We urge the deaf government to hear our plea and make a strict Central Protection Act for doctors. We demand that the state government makes necessary changes in the existing Doctors Protection Act and make solid norms against mob lynching," it added.

"At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm system should be made effective promptly and urgently," it said.

