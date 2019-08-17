In first step to ease restrictions, 2G mobile internet services restored in Jammu

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Authorities on Saturday restored 2G mobile internet services in Jammu after days of restrictions following abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier on Friday, a top Jammu and Kashmir official had hinted easing of restrictions in the coming week. Schools will be opened after the weekend area-wise so that children's studies do not suffer, he said.

Meanwhile, he said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state split into two union territories.

The official had said telecom connectivity will gradually be eased and restore in a phased manner keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist groups to organise terrr actions.

Twelve districts in Jammu and Kashmir out of 22 were functioning normally while there was limited night-time restrictions only in five districts.

Earlier on Friday in Delhi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in the Supreme Court that people should trust the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and authorities are taking stock of situation on day-to-day basis.

He told the court, hearing a petition by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, that some time should be given to bring normalcy in the region.

Bhasin had sought removal of restrictions imposed on working of journalists in the state after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and the restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile, internet and landline services, throughout the state.

