Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PNB scam: Mehul Choksi is ready to travel to India to join probe, but only when he is 'fit'

PNB scam: Mehul Choksi is ready to travel to India to join probe, but only when he is 'fit'

"I am willing to join the investigation but due to my medical issue, I am unable to travel. I undertake to travel to India as soon as I am medically fit to trave," Mehul Choski said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 18:31 IST
Mehul Choksi 

Mehul Choksi 

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, on Monday submitted an affidavit in the HIgh Court of judicature at Bombay with details of his dieseases and said that he left the country not to flee but for medical treatment.

He stated that he is currently residing in Antigua and is willing to co-operate in the investigation.

"If court may deem it fit,it may direct the investigating officer to travel to Antigua," news agency ANI quoted Choski as saying.

"I am willing to join the investigation but due to my medical issue, I am unable to travel. I undertake to travel to India as soon as I am medically fit to trave," he added.

He said that he is willing to appear before special court and before investigating officer through video conferencing.

Choksi, who currently lives in the Carribean Islands and is evading Indian investigators, had declared bankruptcy in August, last year. He continues to evade Indian authorities, trying to extradite him from the Carribean to stand trial in multi-crore Punjab Nationa Bank scam, along with his nephew Nirav Modi. 

There is an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Choksi since December, last year. 

ALSO READ | Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 luxury cars put on auction

ALSO READ | PNB scam: ED attaches Rs 13 crore factory of Gitanjali group company in Thailand, owned by Mehul Choksi

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryWoman doctor assaulted in Himachal, colleagues threaten stir