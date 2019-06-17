PNB scam: Mehul Choksi is ready to travel to India to join probe, but only when he is 'fit'

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, on Monday submitted an affidavit in the HIgh Court of judicature at Bombay with details of his dieseases and said that he left the country not to flee but for medical treatment.

He stated that he is currently residing in Antigua and is willing to co-operate in the investigation.

"If court may deem it fit,it may direct the investigating officer to travel to Antigua," news agency ANI quoted Choski as saying.

"I am willing to join the investigation but due to my medical issue, I am unable to travel. I undertake to travel to India as soon as I am medically fit to trave," he added.

He said that he is willing to appear before special court and before investigating officer through video conferencing.

Choksi, who currently lives in the Carribean Islands and is evading Indian investigators, had declared bankruptcy in August, last year. He continues to evade Indian authorities, trying to extradite him from the Carribean to stand trial in multi-crore Punjab Nationa Bank scam, along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

There is an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Choksi since December, last year.