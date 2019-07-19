Image Source : PTI Mango production likely to drop slightly to 20.95 million tonnes in 2018-19: Government (representational image)

Mango production in the country is estimated to drop slightly to 20.95 million tonnes in the 2018-19 crop year (July-June) due to less output in five states such as Karnataka and West Bengal, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has so far not received any proposal seeking assistance to the affected mango growers in the country.

"As per the 2nd Advance Estimates of 2018-19, mango production in the country is estimated to slightly decrease from 21.82 million tonnes in 2017-18 to 20.95 million tonnes in 2018-19," the minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

The decrease is estimated primarily due to decline in Mango production in Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Maharashtra, he said in his written reply.

Highlighting the steps taken to promote the fruit, the minister said a scheme is in place in the Food Processing Ministry to promote mango processing and other agri-products.

Among other schemes, the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) is also being implemented to boost production and productivity of horticultural crops, including mangoes, he added.

