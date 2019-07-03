Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Bihar government distributes mangoes and mango saplings in state assembly

The principal opposition party in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has criticised the move of the state government. It is an unwelcoming step, said Rabri Devi, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 13:42 IST
Image Source : ANI

Bihar government has distributed mangoes and mango saplings in Bihar assembly, on Wednesday. The step is taken keeping in mind the environmental concerns.

Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak said the environment is in danger and the step is taken in order to solve the problem.

"The environment is in danger these days. Mango saplings are a way to ask people to plant more trees so that the problem can be solved," ANI quoted Shyam Rajak as saying.

However, the principal opposition party in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has criticised the move of the state government.

It is an unwelcoming step, said Rabri Devi, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council.

 

