Man arrested for posing as police officer

Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
According to police, the arrest was made on Wednesday night in the neighbouring district of Kanpur Dehat.

PTI PTI
Kanpur Published on: June 27, 2019 20:37 IST
A 31-year-old man was arrested here for posing as an IPS officer, police said Thursday.

"The arrested person has been identified as Prashant Shukla, a resident of Keshavpuram in Kalyanpur area of Kanpur. He posed as a 2012-batch IPS officer posted as DCP at NIA in Delhi," SHO of Akbarpur police station Rishikant Shukla said. 

Apart from a Khaki uniform, a fake ID card and a car with police logo and blue-beacon on its roof, and an IPS badge have been recovered from his possession, the SHO said.

"I became suspicious during a conversation after he failed to make satisfactory answers regarding his recruitment, training, selection grade, badge and posting," the SHO said.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against him and his vehicle has also been seized.

