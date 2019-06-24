Monday, June 24, 2019
     
  4. Kanpur: Couple in love jump to death in front of train after parents deny marriage permission

Two lovers committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lucknow-Jabalpur Express near the Bhimsen railway station.

Kanpur Published on: June 24, 2019 16:48 IST
Two lovers committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lucknow-Jabalpur Express near the Bhimsen railway station here on Monday morning, police said.

They took the extreme step after their parents did not agree to their marriage, they said.

Both of the deceased were residents of Rampur village, Sachendi, and wanted to marry each other but their families were against the idea, Sachendi station officer, Raghvendra Singh, said.

The couple had eloped on Wednesday last week after they failed to persuade their respective families. Their families had been looking for them, he said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the duo held hands and jumped before the approaching Lucknow-Jabalpur Express in the early hours, Singh said.

