Win for junior doctors as Mamata blinks first and accepts all demands

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee has said that the government has accepted all of the doctors demands and appealed for them to come back to work as soon as possible.

Addressing the media, Mamata said “We accept all their demands. “We've accepted all their demands. I had sent my ministers, principal secretary to meet the doctors, waited for 5 hours to meet doctors delegations yesterday & today, but they did not come. You have to give respect to the constitutional body.”

Doctors across the country have been on a strike after an incident in Kolkata where family members of a deceased patient thrashed the doctors inside the hospital.

The TMC Chief appealed to the doctors to now resume their work as all their demands had been met and thousands of people were awaiting medical treatment.

Mamata added “State govt is committed towards resuming normal medical services at the soonest. The incident on 10th June was unfortunate. We had continuously tried to reach a solution.”

There has been growing discontent amongst the young doctors across India about Mamata’s response to the incident where a young doctor got seriously injured and is hospitalised.

Talking of her administration’s role in this situation Mamata said “We never arrested a single person. We will not take any police action. Health services cannot continue like this. I am not going to take any stringent action. Let good sense prevail.”

Despite her appeal the junior doctors have decided to continue the agitations further .

As per reports the junior doctors Mamata is diverting from the main issues and trying to malign the people.