Local truck driver killed in stone pelting in south Kashmir

In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Mohammad Khalil Dar, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it. The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and earlier this month, they injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, police added.

