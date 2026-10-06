The Traitors Telugu trailer out now; Teja Sajja turns host as 20 celebrities enter game of trust and betrayal

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of The Traitors Telugu, bringing the popular reality format to Telugu audiences for the first time. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, the 10-episode series brings together 20 celebrities who will have to navigate alliances, suspicion and betrayal as they compete in a game where knowing whom to trust could make all the difference.

The series marks Teja Sajja’s debut as a reality show host. The trailer introduces the contestants as they enter the game, with some playing as Innocents while a select few take on the role of Traitors. Their identities remain hidden, leaving the rest of the group to figure out who is working against them.

The Traitors Telugu trailer introduces 20 celebrity contestants

The Telugu edition features contestants from different fields and backgrounds. The lineup includes Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

The trailer hints at the kind of mind games that will drive the show. Contestants form friendships and alliances while simultaneously trying to work out who among them could be hiding their true identity. With the Traitors operating secretly, even an innocent conversation can become a reason for suspicion.

As the game progresses, the contestants will have to decide whom they can trust and whom they need to eliminate. The format leaves plenty of room for accusations and changing loyalties, with every decision potentially affecting the game.

Watch the trailer here:

Teja Sajja makes reality hosting debut

For Teja, The Traitors Telugu marks a new addition to his career as he steps into reality television for the first time. The actor will guide the contestants through the challenges and the eliminations while watching their alliances change as the game unfolds.

Speaking about the show, Teja said hosting it had been a new experience for him and that he was excited to be part of the first Telugu edition of the format. He also described the unpredictability of the game, where contestants can enter a conversation believing they know whom to trust only for that perception to change moments later.

The actor added that bringing the international format to Telugu audiences also meant giving it a local identity while retaining the mind games and twists that define The Traitors.

When and where to watch The Traitors Telugu

The Traitors Telugu will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. The 10-episode series will release new episodes every Thursday at 12 noon (IST). The Telugu edition arrives after The Traitors Hindi Season 2, which, according to Prime Video, became the streaming platform’s number one non-English title worldwide during its launch week.

Produced by SOL Production, The Traitors Telugu now brings the format to a new regional audience, with its first episodes set to establish the contestants, their alliances and the identities that could ultimately decide who makes it to the end.

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