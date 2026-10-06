11 Indian crew members injured after Panama-flagged commercial vessel hit by projectile in Hormuz

New Delhi:

Eleven Indian sailors were among 12 crew members injured after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (October 6).

In a statement, the MEA said the injured crew members were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. Of the total crew, 17 were Indian nationals. "12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA said.

India condemns attack

India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel. "We condemn the attack earlier today on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA said.

The MEA thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance and expressed concern over the continuing attacks on shipping in the region.

The ministry said continuing attacks on shipping in the region remained a cause of deep concern for India. "We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the ministry said.

India also called for the restoration of navigation and commerce through international waterways at the earliest.

Merchant vessel hit off coast of Oman

Earlier on September 13, India too had condemned the attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman and said the ship had 14 Indians onboard.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with local authorities and proactively coordinating with them for the rescue operation. It also thanked the Omani authorities for assisting the rescued Indian nationals. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region," the MEA said.

India has been highlighting this and has raised concerns over the safety of seafarers. According to the government, 10 Indian seafarers are among the 16 Indians killed since the beginning of the US-Iran war in the region.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to safeguard sailors facing heightened risks because of global and regional crisis. He said the seafarers play a critical role in the flow of global trade and therefore, their safety must be a priority for everyone.

"Seafarers make a massive contribution to global trade, yet they often find themselves lacking support during difficult times. I propose that we establish a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network'," the Prime Minister had said.

"This would connect the maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries, facilitating assistance with distress alerts, medical aid, family notifications, and evacuations," he added.

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