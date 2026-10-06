Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking directions to make body-worn cameras mandatory for Delhi Police, RAF

New Delhi:

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was on Tuesday filed before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to make body-worn cameras (BWCs) mandatory for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for crowd control and protests. The plea seeks directions to frame rules, regulations or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requiring police and RAF personnel deployed for crowd control to wear body cameras. It also seeks a framework for the storage, integrity, retention and evidentiary use of footage recorded through such cameras.

Delhi Police issues body-worn cameras to its officers

In the meantime, amid the allegations of excesses by security personnel during protests, Delhi Police has issued body-worn cameras to its officers and personnel deployed on the frontline across the New Delhi area, an official source said on Tuesday.

These bodycams were issued to officers deployed across the New Delhi area, particularly those involved in crowd management and security arrangements around protest sites and roads leading to the Election Commission of India office, the source told news agency PTI.

Police say bodycams would help maintain real-time video record of events

Police said the bodycams would help maintain a real-time video record of events and interactions between police personnel and protesters, besides providing evidence in case allegations are made against officers on duty.

"The bodycams are important, particularly when officers are dealing with large crowds, and there are allegations from either side. The recordings can help establish what happened during a protest," the source added.

The decision comes amid heightened security in the New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts following a series of demonstrations against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise. Amid these developments, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers, while multilayer barricades have been placed at several points to prevent protesters from entering restricted areas.

It should be noted that the deployment of bodycams assumes significance following complaints of alleged sexual harassment and manhandling made by three women journalists during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 2.

Several journalists alleged that police personnel behaved inappropriately with them during the protest and one of the complainants alleged that an officer sexually assaulted her. Moreover, the New Delhi district police received many complaints and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry, an officer said. The investigating agency is expected to examine the allegations and record statements of the complainants and other persons concerned.

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