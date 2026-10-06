Defence Ministry signs Rs 661 crore deal for BrahMos Fire System, Launchers for Navy ships

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for the supply of BrahMos Fire Control Systems and launchers for Indian Navy warships. The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Monday (October 5) in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The procurement has been cleared under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, which focuses on indigenously designed, developed and manufactured defence equipment. The ministry said the project will have a minimum indigenous content of 68%, giving a further push to India's efforts to reduce dependence on foreign defence technology.

BrahMos deal to strengthen Navy's maritime strike capability

The fire control systems and launchers will be deployed on Indian Navy ships equipped with the BrahMos weapon system. The missile is the Navy's primary Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system for maritime strike operations. BrahMos is designed to engage both land and sea targets over extended ranges with high precision while travelling at supersonic speeds. Its combination of speed, accuracy and strike capability has made the system a key component of India's maritime combat capabilities. The latest contract is also expected to deepen the participation of Indian defence companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in the production and supply chain for advanced military systems.

Project expected to generate jobs over three years

According to the Defence Ministry, the programme will create employment opportunities over a period of three years. The high level of indigenous content is also expected to support domestic industrial participation and strengthen India's broader defence manufacturing ecosystem. The contract comes amid a wider push by the government to expand indigenous production of sophisticated military platforms and weapons systems while building greater self-reliance in the defence sector.

BrahMos emerges as a major defence export success

BrahMos has also become an important part of India's growing defence export push. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had earlier said on October 1 that BrahMos was emerging as a benchmark for India's defence export story, with exports expected to cross USD 600 million. Singh had said that contracts or agreements were in place to supply the strategic missile system to three Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Vietnam. In an interview with ANI, the Defence Secretary said the air-launched version of BrahMos has also achieved significant success after being integrated with Sukhoi fighter aircraft. He also said that BrahMos systems worth around USD 330 million have already been delivered to the Philippines. According to Singh, exports to Vietnam could begin at around USD 100 million, while the potential value of exports to Indonesia could be around USD 200 million.

Why BrahMos is important for India's defence ambitions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has previously described BrahMos as more than just a missile, calling it a symbol of India's growing indigenous defence capabilities. The system combines a conventional warhead with an advanced guidance mechanism and is capable of striking targets at long distances at supersonic speeds. Its continued induction into Indian platforms, along with growing interest from foreign buyers, has given BrahMos a prominent position in India's efforts to build and export high-end defence technology. The latest Navy contract therefore serves a dual purpose. It strengthens the operational capabilities of frontline warships while also supporting the domestic industrial base involved in manufacturing advanced defence systems.

(With inputs from ANI)

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