'They want to spread anarchy in country': BJP targets Rahul Gandhi as INDIA Bloc MPs protest

New Delhi:

On INDIA Bloc MPs' protest, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said these BJP MPs want to spread anarchy in the country. He said Rahul Gandhi is sitting in one of Delhi's most sensitive areas, fomenting anarchy. He stated that the bottom line is very clear - Rahul Gandhi, his party president, and others are demanding a return to ballot papers and this implies that since they cannot win elections using honest technology, they want to win through booth capturing. He added that they want to prevent Dalits and the poor in villages from voting, perhaps by throwing ink into ballot boxes and then securing a victory. This has been their strategy for years, he said.

You are disrespecting the public mandate: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

“We condemn this. You, along with several other parties, approached the Supreme Court. In its verdict on May 26, the Supreme Court explained in detail that the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process is legally valid. Action was taken accordingly. Your own Home Minister in Kerala admitted that it was because of the SIR process that you were able to defeat the CPM. You lost in Bengal, winning only two seats. You lost in Bihar, winning only two seats. You lost in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. So, what exactly do you want? You are disrespecting the public mandate. You are asking for the cancellation of elections where the people have voted for a winner. Rahul Gandhi does not respect any institution, be it the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the Army, or any other institution...Should the dead be allowed to vote?... I strongly condemn this entire conduct of Rahul Gandhi. He seeks anarchy,” he said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul made disparaging remarks about Army Chief

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi made disparaging remarks about the Army Chief in the past, and today, the utterly shameless allegations he has levelled against the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and Mohan Bhagwat ji are things we condemn in the strongest possible terms.

“Rahul Gandhi is an anarchist; he is irresponsible. The people of this country will never elect you given this conduct of yours; rest assured of that. We condemn this vehemently," he said.

Earlier in the day, another BJP leaders slammed the INDIA bloc MPs' march to the Election Commission demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, claiming that it was yet another attempt by the Congress and its allies to create anarchy and relaunch Rahul Gandhi.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says these MPs venting their frustration through protest

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that through this march, they are "venting their frustration" over their electoral defeats by levelling baseless allegations against the constitutional bodies to malign their image.

"Friends in the opposition, the very system you are questioning is the one under which you won in Kerala. Was that victory illegitimate? You won in Karnataka. Was that victory illegitimate? You won in Himachal. Was that victory illegitimate? Opposition governments were formed in Punjab and Jharkhand; were those victories illegitimate?" the senior BJP leader asked.

He also asserted that accepting defeat is the fundamental spirit of democracy, asking the Congress and its allies to "stop insulting democracy and maligning" democratic institutions. "If you question constitutional institutions, you will commit the sin of plunging the country into the fires of anarchy. Do not commit the sin of plunging the nation into unrest and anarchy. The country and its people will never forgive you," he added.

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