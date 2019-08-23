Modi in France LIVE: We will soon hear 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants in Paris, says PM

Image Source : PTI LIVE: PM Modi addresses Indian community in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian community at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. PM Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during which the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests to further boost the comprehensive strategic partnership.

3:01 PM: I was told that Ganesh Mahotsav has become an important part of Paris's cultural calendar. On this day Paris looks like a mini India, which means in some days we will hear 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants here as well, says PM Modi

2:58 PM: Today in the 21st century we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France, says PM Modi

2:56 PM: We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India, says PM Modi

2:47 PM: Climate change is discussed so often throughout the world, but action is not seen much, says PM Modi

2:45 PM: Our friendship is based on deep principles. Liberty, equality...thats where foundation of both our countries lie, says PM Modi

2:44 PM: In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new Govt coming to power we took many strong decisions, says PM Modi

2:42 PM: We killed the sword of Triple Talaq hanging onto the Muslim women, says PM Modi

2:40 PM: I have come to a nation of football lovers, you very well know the importance of a goal, that is the ultimate achievement. In last 5 years we set goals which were earlier considered impossible to fulfill, says PM Modi

2:39 PM: Just 75 days have passed since new government has formed. These days usually were for "jai jai kaar". We didn't do so, says PM Modi

2:38 PM: The way our new India is dealing with corruption, looting people's money, terrorism...has never happened before

2:35 PM: I want to tell you that India is now surging ahead,mandate we got is not merely for running a govt but for building a new India, says PM Modi

2:28 PM: I salute all those including the great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhaba, who lost their lives in the two crashes (Air India plane crashes, in 1950 and 1966 in France's Saint Gervais), says PM Modi

2:27 PM: Supporters of French football team are more in India than in France, says PM Modi

2:27 PM: This day is dedicated to friendship of India and France. Friendship means standing shoulder to shoulder in all times, says PM Modi

2:26 PM: There has been no global stage where our countries didn't support each other, says PM Modi

2:25 PM: The Indian diaspora present in the hall welcomes PM Modi with 'Modi Modi' chants

Rapturous welcome for PM @narendramodi at the community programme in Paris! pic.twitter.com/8YzmFf1MUM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2019

2:20 PM: PM Modi to begin addressing the Indian community shortly

From France, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Friday where he would receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

He will hold talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

Modi will then visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji - the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.