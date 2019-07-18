Image Source : PTI 59 cartons of liquor seized from gram pradhan's residences in UP

Fifty-nine cartons of liquor were seized from residences of Dudhli village's gram pradhan here, police said on Thursday.

SHO Sube Singh Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, the police and officials of the Excise Department raided two houses of the gram pradhan.

They seized 59 cartoons of liquor, including 2,500 bottles of wine, he said.

The police registered a case against four people, including the gram pradhan's husband, who are absconding, the official said.

A probe is underway, he said.

