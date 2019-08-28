Image Source : IIASA.AC.AT Leena Srivastava appointed IIASA's 1st Dy DG for Science

Leena Srivastava, the vice chancellor of TERI School of Advanced Studies, has been appointed the first IIASA Deputy Director General for Science.

The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), headquartered in Austria, is an independent international research institute that conducts research in climate change, energy security, population aging and sustainable development.

Srivastava will assume responsibility of the new post on November 15.

She is currently the Vice Chancellor of the TERI School of Advanced Studies – an inter-disciplinary higher education institution focused on sustainable development – since 2012.

"We are thrilled that Leena Srivastava will become the first IIASA Deputy Director General for Science," IIASA Council Chair Michael Clegg said.

Srivastava is a co-chair of the science advisory group to the UN secretary general's 2019 Climate Action Summit.

"I am delighted to take up this new role to further strengthen IIASA research," Srivastava said.

