Kuldeep Sengar suspended from party long ago: UP BJP chief

A 27-year-old woman, a chartered accountant, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself at her residence in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said Sonali was under depression. She was preparing for UPSC examinations.

According to Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West district, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding the incident at around 7 p.m. on Monday. "Sonali was found hanging at her home. She was taken to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead," said the DCP.

"She was married last year. Initial probe suggested no foul play. Her husband Deepak is a lawyer and there was no family or monetary dispute," said the police official privy to the investigation.

"The body has been sent for autopsy," said the police official.

