Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
Two arrested in Kolkata with 10 kg explosives, guns

"The two persons are suspected to be part of an arms-smuggling racket. They had come to the city to deliver the consignment to someone. We have seized two improvised country-made single-shot firearms and 10 kg explosives substances from their possession," he said.  

Kolkata Published on: September 01, 2019 11:44 IST
Two arrested in Kolkata with 10 kg explosives, guns
Two arrested in Kolkata with 10 kg explosives, guns

Two persons have been arrested and a huge cache of explosive substances and weapons seized from their possession during a raid in Rajabazar area of the city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police conducted the raid and nabbed two persons from APC Road near Rajabazar tram depot under Narkeldanga police station limits on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

"The two persons are suspected to be part of an arms-smuggling racket. They had come to the city to deliver the consignment to someone. We have seized two improvised country-made single-shot firearms and 10 kg explosives substances from their possession," he said.

A case has been initiated against the duo under sections of Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.

Interrogation of the two persons is on to ascertain the source of the weapons, he said.

