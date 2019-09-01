Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. UP: Man arrested for shooting at RSS activist

UP: Man arrested for shooting at RSS activist

During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he attacked Saini due to old enmity, Circle Officer (CO) Sidharth Tomar said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: September 01, 2019 11:30 IST
UP: Man arrested for shooting at RSS activist
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

UP: Man arrested for shooting at RSS activist

The police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at RSS activist Sompal Saini in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an officer said on Sunday.

During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he attacked Saini due to old enmity, Circle Officer (CO) Sidharth Tomar said.

The pistol used to commit the crime was recovered from his possession, he added. 

In-charge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Habibpur village, Saini was attacked on Friday.

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and several BJP leaders had on Saturday met the injured activist at the Meerut Medical College.

ALSO READ: RSS activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

ALSO READ: UP: Union minister, BJP MLAs meet injured RSS activist in Meerut hospital

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMore non-Muslims spying for Pakistan than Muslims: Digvijaya Singh's controversial jibe at BJP Next StoryTwo arrested in Kolkata with 10 kg explosives, guns  