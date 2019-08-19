Government saves jobs of 70 employees after Kashmir MNC announces closure amid lockdown

Kashmir MNC announces closure, government saves jobs of over 70 employees

Jobs of over 70 employees working in a multi-national company in Kashmir were saved by the government Friday after they were put on notice due to massive business loss following lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Renowned business provider AEGIS closed its Srinagar branch Saturday amidst government clampdown.

Upon hearing the news, DC Srinagar reached out to AEGIS and it's employees on Sunday and announced a bailout for three months.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also offered to manage three months salary for the employees of the MNC as a part of the bailout.

They also assured govt business, getting private clients business from outside and discussed and finalised a plan for employment of 2000 local youth within 18 months.

DC Srinagar established state's first official BPO in Bandipore (as DC Bandipore) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Impressed with the Bandipore model, PM announced and sanctioned similar BPO for all 21 other districts. Later, state govt released funds to all districts for the establishment of similar BPOs in all districts on Bandipore model.

