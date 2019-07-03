12 dead, 10 injured in bus-van collision in Karnataka

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 12 dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Karnataka

At least 12 people were dead, while 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a goods carrier van on a state highway in Karnataka. The incident was reported from Chikkaballapur district of the state. The deceased also included three women, police said.

Commenting on the incident, police said the mishap was reported at around 12:30 pm.

"The mishap occurred around 12.30 p.m. at Murugamalla village near Chintamani town when the speeding bus collided head-on with the van in which the victims were travelling," a police official said from Chintamani, about 80 km northeast of Bengaluru.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a state-run hospital.

