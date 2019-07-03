Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 12 dead, 10 injured in bus-van collision in Karnataka

12 dead, 10 injured in bus-van collision in Karnataka

Three women were also dead in the road accident which was reported from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Wednesday. Nearly 10 people were reported injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2019 16:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE

12 dead in head-on collision between two vehicles in Karnataka 

At least 12 people were dead, while 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a goods carrier van on a state highway in Karnataka. The incident was reported from Chikkaballapur district of the state. The deceased also included three women, police said. 

Commenting on the incident, police said the mishap was reported at around 12:30 pm. 

"The mishap occurred around 12.30 p.m. at Murugamalla village near Chintamani town when the speeding bus collided head-on with the van in which the victims were travelling," a police official said from Chintamani, about 80 km northeast of Bengaluru.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a state-run hospital.

Also Read | Three dead in Mizoram building collapse

Video: 3 dead in wall collapse in Kalyan, near Mumbai

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story75 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport