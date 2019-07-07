Karnataka political crisis Live Updates: Siddaramaiah in contact with 6 MLAs; Congress leader Shivakumar to meet HD Deve Gowda today

Image Source : PTI Karnataka MLAs resign: Live Updates

A major political crisis emerged in Karnataka on Saturday after 11 MLAs from the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) submitted their resignation. The development reduced the 13-month-old government to a minority in the 225-member state Assembly. Meanwhile, 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs stayed at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai after the resignations came through.

12:12 pm: This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala. Everything is fine. Don't worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the govt, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah

#Karnataka: Congress leader & Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar meets JD(S) leader & former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zhJW6jPFb3 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

11:56 am: Congress leader and Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of JD(S) leader and former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

11:40 am: Congress leader DK Shivakumar to meet JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda at his residence today

11:24 am: I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party, Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru

11:01 am: Ramalinga Reddy Ji is a senior leader and a Congress man. For long he has been holding Congress's fort in Bengaluru. Let us see what are his grievances and what we can do, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

10:41 am: I don't know. I want this alliance govt to continue. We want that this should go on smoothly. These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us, says Mallikarjun Kharge on being asked if there are talks that he could be made the Karnataka CM

09:55 am: I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this, says BS Yeddyurappa

08:30 am: Maharashtra: 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs staying at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai

Congress sources in New Delhi said the party's state in-charge K.C. Venugopal, who is in Kerala presently, had rushed to Bengaluru to meet the rebel MLAs.

The eight Congress MLAs who resigned are Pratapgauda Patil (Maski), B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur) Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), S.T Somashekar (Yeshvantpur) and S.N. Subba Reddy (KGF in Kolar).

The three JD-S MLAs who quit are Vishwanath (Hunsur), N. Narayana Gowda (K.R. Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmim).

