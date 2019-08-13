Junagadh school director beats up six students; video goes viral

Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

The director of a school teacher in Gujarat's Junagadh has been accused of beating a few students with no fault of theirs, on the basis of a CCTV footage.

The said video shows the accused, BR Jodhani, beating six students in a classroom. The incident happened on July 25, 2019.

Jodhani, in his defence, said he was thrashing the students as a father who, out of sheer concern, was teaching his pupils to do and follow the right thing.

The staff of the school are, however, of the opinion that he is getting away with the actions of his because of his political liasions.

Police has launched an investigation into the matter.